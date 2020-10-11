 Skip to main content
Video: Arch Manning trucked a defender during his high school game

October 10, 2020
by Larry Brown

Arch Manning

Arch Manning isn’t just an impressive passer in high school. He’s also a capable rusher and showed some real toughness during his team’s game on Saturday.

Manning’s Isidore Newman School was taking on Metairie Park Country Day in Louisiana on Saturday. Manning rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another in his team’s 27-7 win.

This running play late in the first quarter drew some attention. Manning got physical and ran straight into the opposing defender:

That was vicious.

Arch, who is the son of Cooper Manning and nephew of Peyton and Eli, is the top-ranked quarterback recruit in the 2023 class.

We knew Arch grew a ton after his freshman year. Now we have visual proof of his growth spurt, and just what kind of damage he can do.

