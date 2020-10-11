Video: Arch Manning trucked a defender during his high school game

Arch Manning isn’t just an impressive passer in high school. He’s also a capable rusher and showed some real toughness during his team’s game on Saturday.

Manning’s Isidore Newman School was taking on Metairie Park Country Day in Louisiana on Saturday. Manning rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another in his team’s 27-7 win.

This running play late in the first quarter drew some attention. Manning got physical and ran straight into the opposing defender:

Hard-hitting defensive slugfest for @NewmanAthletes vs Country Day. Arch Manning lowering the boom No score 5:51 left in the first half Game live streaming at: pic.twitter.com/8c4W0f4mXv — Varsity Sports Now (@VSNLouisiana) October 11, 2020

That was vicious.

Arch, who is the son of Cooper Manning and nephew of Peyton and Eli, is the top-ranked quarterback recruit in the 2023 class.

We knew Arch grew a ton after his freshman year. Now we have visual proof of his growth spurt, and just what kind of damage he can do.