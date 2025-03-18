Son of ex-NFL coach joining Eddie George’s staff at Bowling Green

Eddie George was named the new head coach at Bowling Green earlier this month, and the legendary running back will not be the only member of the staff with NFL connections.

Brandon Fisher has been named the defensive coordinator at Bowling Green, Michael Silver of The Athletic reported on Tuesday.

Fisher was previously the defensive coordinator under George at FCS school Tennessee State for four seasons. The Tigers had one of the best defenses in the country last year and made it to the FCS playoffs. They also won a share of the Big South-OVC title.

Former Titans great Eddie George speaks to the crowd during halftime ceremonies at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. Photo Credit: George Walker IV / Tennessean.com, Nashville Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Fisher is the son of former NFL head coach Jeff Fisher. Jeff coached the Rams from 2012-2016, and Brandon was a secondary coach for the team from 2015-2017. Brandon also worked on Jeff’s staff with the Tennessee Titans and had a brief stint with the Detroit Lions.

The 51-year-old George will inherit a Bowling Green team that went 7-6 each of the last two seasons under Scot Loeffler. The Falcons have lost three consecutive bowl games.

Fisher is obviously a trusted member of George’s staff, and for good reason.