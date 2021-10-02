Video: Braylon Sanders makes catch of the year candidate against Alabama

Ole Miss wide receiver Braylon Sanders stepped up and made one of the most ridiculous catches of the year during Saturday’s game against Alabama.

Sanders managed to reel in quarterback Matt Corral’s throw in the first quarter with about the highest degree of difficulty possible. Sanders caught it one-handed, got his feet down, and managed to retain possession for an incredible grab.

Doing any one of those three things on a ball like that is tough. Doing all three just adds a level of ridiculousness to the grab.

Sanders stepped up here on a day Ole Miss really needed him to. They’re playing the Crimson Tide without their star receiver, but Sanders at least temporarily rendered that irrelevant.