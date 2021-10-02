Ole Miss receiver Jonathan Mingo out vs. Alabama

The Ole Miss Rebels will be without their second-most productive wide receiver, Jonathan Mingo, on Saturday against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

WCBI reports (and ESPN confirms) that Mingo suffered a broken foot this week and is out indefinitely.

In three games this season, Mingo has hauled in 15 receptions for 290 yards and three touchdowns. That level of production is second to only fellow wide receiver Dontario Drummond, who has hauled in 20 receptions for 339 yards and four touchdowns.

Over the past three seasons, Mingo has caught 54 passes for 841 yards and seven touchdowns. That’s an average of 15.6 yards per reception.

With Mingo sitting this one out, Ole Miss will have to rely more heavily on receivers Braylon Sanders and Jahcour Pearson.

The SEC battle between No. 12 Ole Miss and No. 1 Alabama is scheduled for kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET. on CBS.