Brendan Sorsby posts statement after NCAA eligibility ruling

Brendan Sorsby ’s time as the Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback might be over before it even started.

On Tuesday, the NCAA denied Sorsby’s request for reinstatement for eligibility after he finished a 35-day inpatient rehab for his gambling addiction.

Shortly after, Sorsby took to Instagram with a heartfelt message. Sorsby said he accepts responsibility for his actions, and he finished the statement by issuing an apology.

“I am deeply sorry to everyone I have disappointed and am committed to the hard and necessary work ahead.”

Sorsby checked himself into rehab for gambling at the end of April, and reports stated that the quarterback made bets on his own team while he was a backup at Indiana.

Sorsby transferred to Texas Tech this offseason after starring at Cincinnati, and he was one of the best players in the transfer portal.

Texas Tech president Lawrence Schovanec said the university is appealing the decision by the NCAA.

Texas Tech will be appealing the NCAA’s ruling. School President Lawrence Schovanec said in a letter today: “We believe that given the facts and the context of Brendan’s case, the NCAA’s ruling should be reversed or modified. As a generation of college athletes face the… https://t.co/4AM4SmOV6R — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) May 26, 2026

The immediate future for Sorsby is up in the air. He has a court date on June 1 in Lubbock County, but if that doesn’t go his way, the only other option is the NFL Supplemental Draft in July, although no player has been selected in that draft since 2019.

If Sorsby enters the NFL Supplemental Draft, it will be a domino effect at Texas Tech and in the NFL, as several teams will likely be interested in Sorsby.

As of now, things are up in the air.