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NCAA makes decision on Texas Tech’s Brendan Sorsby

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Brendan Sorsby during a game
Oct 25, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby points to fans as he walks off the field after defeating the Baylor Bears at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The NCAA has made its decision regarding the eligibility of Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby.

Sorsby’s request for reinstatement was denied by the NCAA, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. That means the quarterback will not be eligible to play in 2026.

Sorsby admitted to placing bets on Indiana while a member of the Hoosiers in 2022, which is against NCAA rules. He checked himself into rehab in late April due to a gambling addiction, but has completed in-patient treatment.

Sorsby is taking the NCAA to court over his eligibility already, so this does not come as a huge shock. That court date is scheduled for June 1.

Texas Tech landed Sorsby as a transfer from Cincinnati during the offseason, and he was set to be the team’s starting quarterback in 2026. He threw for 2,800 yards and 27 touchdowns with the Bearcats last season, and was a second-team All-Big 12 selection.

If Sorsby’s legal appeals are denied, the quarterback could enter the NFL’s supplemental draft, which usually takes place sometime in July.

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