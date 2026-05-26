NCAA makes decision on Texas Tech’s Brendan Sorsby

The NCAA has made its decision regarding the eligibility of Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby .

Sorsby’s request for reinstatement was denied by the NCAA, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. That means the quarterback will not be eligible to play in 2026.

Sources: The NCAA has denied Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby’s request for reinstatement for eligibility for the 2026 season. Sorsby has completed his 35-day in-patient rehab for his gambling addiction at Algamus in Goodyear, Arizona. pic.twitter.com/Ts1p3juEI9 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) May 26, 2026

Sorsby admitted to placing bets on Indiana while a member of the Hoosiers in 2022, which is against NCAA rules. He checked himself into rehab in late April due to a gambling addiction, but has completed in-patient treatment.

Sorsby is taking the NCAA to court over his eligibility already, so this does not come as a huge shock. That court date is scheduled for June 1.

Texas Tech landed Sorsby as a transfer from Cincinnati during the offseason, and he was set to be the team’s starting quarterback in 2026. He threw for 2,800 yards and 27 touchdowns with the Bearcats last season, and was a second-team All-Big 12 selection.

If Sorsby’s legal appeals are denied, the quarterback could enter the NFL’s supplemental draft, which usually takes place sometime in July.