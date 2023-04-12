Brian Hartline hints at eventual Ohio State exit

Brian Hartline is one of the fastest-rising names in college football coaching, and that has him thinking big regarding his career goals.

Hartline was a guest on the “Bussin’ with the Boys” podcast last week. In the interview, Hartline drew some attention after he ranked the best receivers he has coached at Ohio State. Also in the interview, Hartline said that he eventually would like to coach in the NFL.

“In my soul, I’m an NFL guy,” Hartline told hosts Will Compton and Taylor Lewan, via Football Scoop. “It is the all-star league of college football. I don’t care where you’re from, or what school — small or big — there are no better players in the world. So I love that. I love the degree of separation being so small. I love that, and I love my alma mater, here at Ohio State.

“But my heart is in the NFL, and I think one day I would want to coach there. That’s the reality of it. When will that be? I don’t know. My in-laws and my wife are from Columbus, so there has been a big foundation that has been built here.”

Maybe his departure for the NFL isn’t completely imminent, but it sounds like that’s something that could happen at some point.

Hartline played wide receiver at Ohio State from 2005-2009 and in the NFL from 2009-2015. He has been the Buckeyes’ receivers coach since 2018. He is entering his first season as Ohio State’s offensive coordinator in addition to coaching receivers.

The 36-year-old probably has some more time at Ohio State ahead before he branches out to become a head coach somewhere. Making the jump to the NFL also won’t be easy either.