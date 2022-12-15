Brian Hartline draws praise after latest huge Ohio State commit

Brian Hartline continues to show why he is so highly regarded as an assistant coach.

Ohio State on Wednesday secured a commitment from 5-star wide receiver recruit Jeremiah Smith. The commitment gives the Buckeyes the top two rated players in the 2024 recruiting class.

BREAKING: Five-Star WR Jeremiah Smith tells me he has Committed to Ohio State! The No. 2 Player in the ‘24 Class chose the Buckeyes over Miami, USC, Georgia, Florida, and FSU. Ohio State now holds commitments from the No. 1 and No. 2 Players in 2024 🌰https://t.co/7Cl1dXLW5s pic.twitter.com/dBmFTvhOGr — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 14, 2022

The pickup of Smith is a huge win for the Buckeyes’ recruiting. And it’s more proof of how valuable Hartline is.

The Buckeyes have been producing high-end wide receiver talent the last several years. Hartline, a former Buckeyes receiver himself, has been with the program since 2017 and became the wide receivers coach in 2018.

On the same day that Marvin Harrison Jr. becomes the first unanimous All-American wide receiver in Ohio State history, the Buckeyes land a commitment from their 15th top-100 wide receiver since Brian Hartline became the position coach. — Andrew Lind (@AndrewMLind) December 14, 2022

Hartline was named On3’s position coach of the year this season.

Hartline is not just a top recruiter; he is also an excellent teacher.

There’s a reason why Ohio State wide receivers are entering the league so polished and pro ready They are being taught the nuances of route running at the highest level by Brian Hartline and company at Ohio St Literal teach tape in real life form

pic.twitter.com/Kmvhmj55MP — Joe O’Leary (@TheHQNerd) December 9, 2022

Ohio State receivers are entering the NFL pro-ready and with excellent route-running skills. That’s a tribute to both the recruiting and teaching Hartline is doing. Smith likely took note, leading to his commitment to Ohio State.