 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, December 14, 2022

Brian Hartline draws praise after latest huge Ohio State commit

December 14, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read
Brian Hartline in a suit

Sep 17, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes passing game coordinator Brian Hartline walks across the field prior to the NCAA Division I football game against the Toledo Rockets at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Brian Hartline continues to show why he is so highly regarded as an assistant coach.

Ohio State on Wednesday secured a commitment from 5-star wide receiver recruit Jeremiah Smith. The commitment gives the Buckeyes the top two rated players in the 2024 recruiting class.

The pickup of Smith is a huge win for the Buckeyes’ recruiting. And it’s more proof of how valuable Hartline is.

The Buckeyes have been producing high-end wide receiver talent the last several years. Hartline, a former Buckeyes receiver himself, has been with the program since 2017 and became the wide receivers coach in 2018.

Hartline was named On3’s position coach of the year this season.

Hartline is not just a top recruiter; he is also an excellent teacher.

Ohio State receivers are entering the NFL pro-ready and with excellent route-running skills. That’s a tribute to both the recruiting and teaching Hartline is doing. Smith likely took note, leading to his commitment to Ohio State.

Article Tags

Brian HartlineJeremiah Smith
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus