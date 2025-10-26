Report: Brian Kelly is in danger of being fired by LSU

Brian Kelly may be just about at the end of his line in Baton Rouge.

LSU administrators and executives are holding high-level discussions about the future of their head football coach Kelly, Ross Dellenger of Yahoo! Sports reported on Sunday. Dellenger notes that no immediate resolution is expected but adds that officials are considering a number of factors in the decision on Kelly’s future.

Most notably among those factors, Dellenger says, is the buyout in Kelly’s contract. While that buyout is roughly $53 million, it reportedly contains offset language and would thus be reduced by future work and delivered in installments over several years.

Kelly, 64, has served as the head coach at LSU since 2022. While he has led the Tigers to two 10-win seasons and three bowl game victories, this season in particular has been a real struggle for Kelly and LSU.

The Tigers now sit at 5-3 on the year, and they just lost on Saturday in an ugly 49-25 blowout to No. 3-ranked Texas A&M. LSU’s own home fans even had a brutal two-word chant for Kelly in the middle of the loss.

Discontent with Kelly has been stewing for a good amount of time within the Tigers fanbase. Fans were also deeply unhappy with Kelly after a loss last week to No. 17-ranked Vanderbilt. With LSU now sitting at 2-3 in conference play and still having ranked opponents like Alabama and Oklahoma left to play, it looks like Kelly, whose contract has him making roughly $9 million per year through 2031, is very much on the hot seat right now.