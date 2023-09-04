Brian Kelly has brutal comments about LSU after loss

LSU’s season got off to a disappointing start on Saturday night with a blowout loss to Florida State, and Brian Kelly was not in the mood for silver linings after the game.

After his team fell 45-24 to the Seminoles, Kelly bluntly stated that LSU is “not the football team that I thought we were.”

“They were the better football team tonight,” Kelly told reporters. “We certainly are not the football team that I thought we were. Gotta do a much better job obviously in developing our football team. We clearly were short in a lot of areas tonight, and that falls on me to get our football team to be better in most of the competitive areas.”

Kelly really had no choice but to take responsibility. The Tigers looked unprepared and were dominated even more than the final score indicated. LSU was trailing 45-17 when they scored a 75-yard touchdown with just over a minute remaining.

What made the loss even more embarrassing for Kelly was that he made some comments during the week that completely backfired.

Florida State is a top-10 team, so the loss will not necessarily kill LSU’s season. Still, Kelly knows his team has to be a lot better going forward.