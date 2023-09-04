Brian Kelly trolled so hard after pregame comment backfires

LSU head coach Brian Kelly sounded supremely confident days before his team’s season opener against Florida State. After the Seminoles beat Kelly’s Tigers 45-24 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. on Sunday, his pregame confidence has come back to haunt him.

Kelly made some comments on “The Brian Kelly Show” on Thursday night essentially guaranteeing a victory for LSU over FSU. While discussing the challenges of the Tigers’ revamped roster, Kelly declared that his side would nonetheless “beat the heck out of Florida State.”

“There are still areas that are going to need to be improved. We’re going to take 15 freshmen on this trip and 14 transfers so nearly 40% of this travel roster are going to go overnight for the first time with LSU. And that’s not a disclaimer of any kind, we’re going to beat the heck out of Florida State,” said Kelly, via Dustin Lewis of Nole Gameday.

The internet was quick to troll Kelly after LSU was handily beaten on Sunday.

Brian Kelly, earlier this week: “We’re gonna beat the hell out of FSU” Florida State, tonight: pic.twitter.com/kitAK7LGPb — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 4, 2023

“We’re gonna go beat the heck out of Florida State.” -LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly LSU went on to lose to Florida State 45-24. pic.twitter.com/V1N4BVUuBS — Will Whitson (@will_whitson2) September 4, 2023

I thought Brian Kelly said LSU was going to beat the heck out of Florida State?#LSUvsFSU — Bat Masterson (@BatMastersonUSA) September 4, 2023

“We’re gonna beat the heck out of FSU.” -Brian Kelly FSU’s response: pic.twitter.com/iiF3op7thO — CHRIS TORELLO *️⃣ (@TorelloSports) September 4, 2023

LSU was actually in control at halftime with a 17-14 lead. But Kelly’s side was stomped by Florida State in the second half. The Seminoles scored 31 unanswered points to more than double up the visitors. The defeat would have been even more lopsided had LSU not scored on a 75-yard touchdown by wide receiver Brian Thomas with just over a minute to play.

Long 75-yard touchdown pass from Jaylen Daniels to Brian Thomas Jr. for #LSU. Just a little late. pic.twitter.com/xe8uzcEp4i — Lincoln Heimbach (@LincHeimbachTSP) September 4, 2023

Kelly might have to think twice about any pregame comments against other top-ranked teams this season.