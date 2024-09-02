Brian Kelly got heated after LSU’s loss to USC

Brian Kelly let his emotions fly following LSU’s disappointing 27-20 loss to USC.

LSU fell in the closing moments Sunday after USC scored a game-sealing rushing touchdown with just a few seconds left at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev.

During his postgame press conference, Kelly expressed his frustration with the result. He pounded his fist on the table and raised his voice after his LSU team dropped its third straight opener with him as the coach.

“We’re sitting here again,” said a disgruntled Kelly. “We’re sitting here again! Talking about the same things! About not finishing when you have an opponent in a position to put them away!”

“But what we’re doing on the sideline is feeling like the game’s over and I’m so angry about it that I’ve got to do something about it.”

"I'm not doing a good enough job as a coach … it's unacceptable for us not to have found a way to win this football game." Brian Kelly says he's "angry" with his team after the loss to USC. pic.twitter.com/vloYGyKDh2 — ESPN (@espn) September 2, 2024

The No. 13-ranked Tigers were considered the favorites over the No. 23-ranked Trojans entering the contest.

Kelly did take accountability for the loss, claiming that he “isn’t doing a good enough job” as LSU’s head coach.

But that probably won’t do much to stop the mockery Kelly has received online. LSU posting wins on the gridiron is the only thing that truly can.