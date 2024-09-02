Brian Kelly under fire after LSU’s brutal loss vs. USC

Season-openers have not been kind to LSU football head coach Brian Kelly.

Kelly’s LSU squad on Sunday lost their season-opening clash against USC at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev.

The Tigers had possession and a 17-13 lead entering the final quarter. But everything fell apart as LSU was outscored 14-3 in the fourth, capped off by a game-sealing rushing touchdown by running back Woody Marks that put USC up 27-20 with just seconds to play.

WOODY MARKS WITH THE DAGGER VS. LSU 😤 pic.twitter.com/RplIJQwauY — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 2, 2024

It’s the fifth straight season that LSU has lost its opener, and the third straight time it’s happened with Kelly as the head coach.

The loss to USC also dropped Kelly’s record against ranked opponents to 3-6. USC entered the contest ranked 23rd, which was 10 spots lower than where the AP rankings had LSU.

Brian Kelly is the least fun coach in America and he’s at the most fun program. Get somebody else. — Brandon Walker (@BFW) September 2, 2024

Kelly unsurprisingly received a ton of heat from fans, who voiced out their opinions about him online.

Brian Kelly week one every year pic.twitter.com/y5nEO3f5gO — Barstool Kentucky (@BarstoolUK) September 2, 2024

Brian Kelly after his third straight prime time season opening loss: pic.twitter.com/f2R6s9QMcK — Zach Blostein (@ZBlostein247) September 2, 2024

If Brian Kelly wants to make it up to these kids he’ll go directly into that locker room and set himself on fire — BON (@Gresham2x) September 2, 2024

Going 0-3 in neutral site season openers seems impossible but that’s exactly what Brian Kelly has done in his first three years at LSU. Yikes. — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) September 2, 2024

It’s hardly the first time Kelly has turned into the butt of the joke on the internet. The LSU coach’s viral photo from a few months back sure is a testament to that.

If LSU continues to underperform, the jokes at Kelly’s expense will remain free-flowing.