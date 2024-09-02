 Skip to main content
Brian Kelly under fire after LSU’s brutal loss vs. USC

September 1, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Brian Kelly in an LSU shirt

Dec 3, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly prepares for the SEC Championship against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Season-openers have not been kind to LSU football head coach Brian Kelly.

Kelly’s LSU squad on Sunday lost their season-opening clash against USC at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev.

The Tigers had possession and a 17-13 lead entering the final quarter. But everything fell apart as LSU was outscored 14-3 in the fourth, capped off by a game-sealing rushing touchdown by running back Woody Marks that put USC up 27-20 with just seconds to play.

It’s the fifth straight season that LSU has lost its opener, and the third straight time it’s happened with Kelly as the head coach.

The loss to USC also dropped Kelly’s record against ranked opponents to 3-6. USC entered the contest ranked 23rd, which was 10 spots lower than where the AP rankings had LSU.

Kelly unsurprisingly received a ton of heat from fans, who voiced out their opinions about him online.

It’s hardly the first time Kelly has turned into the butt of the joke on the internet. The LSU coach’s viral photo from a few months back sure is a testament to that.

If LSU continues to underperform, the jokes at Kelly’s expense will remain free-flowing.

