LSU has shocking top target for head coach job

LSU is looking to make a major splash with its next head coach, and they are reportedly targeting another huge name.

LSU is making an “aggressive push” to hire Brian Kelly, according to The Athletic. They are said to have pursued the longtime Notre Dame head coach when their search began, but Kelly told the Tigers he is not interested. Now that Lincoln Riley has taken the Oklahoma job, LSU is focused on trying to change Kelly’s mind.

Kelly has been the head coach at Notre Dame since 2010. He struggled to find consistency in his first several years there, and there was talk of him having been on the hot seat multiple times. Kelly has since turned the Fighting Irish into a perennial powerhouse. They have reached the College Football Playoff two times in the past three seasons and could be headed for a third appearance this year. Notre Dame is 11-1 this season, which marks the fifth year in a row that they have won at least 10 games.

It seems unlikely that Kelly would leave Notre Dame. However, Pete Sampson of The Athletic was told by sources that Kelly believes the school is in need of facilities upgrades. He could use the interest from LSU as leverage to get Notre Dame to invest more money in its football program.

LSU’s top three reported targets were recently revealed, and Kelly was not on that list. That could be because very few people believe he will leave Notre Dame, but it makes sense for LSU to try.

Photo: Sep 18, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron looks on against Central Michigan Chippewas during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports