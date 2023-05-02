 Skip to main content
Brian Urlacher’s son announces his college commitment decision

May 2, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Brian Urlacher giving his Hall of Fame induction speech

Aug 4, 2018; Canton, OH, USA; Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018 enshrinee Brian Urlacher during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Bensen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Like his father before him, Kennedy Urlacher is headed to play football in the Midwest.

Urlacher, the son of Chicago Bears legend Brian Urlacher, announced to social media this week that he has officially committed to the University of Notre Dame. A Chandler, Ariz. native who stayed in the area for high school, Urlacher is now off to Notre Dame to play for head coach Marcus Freeman.

The 17-year-old Urlacher is a consensus three-star recruit who plays at the safety position. He received some other notable scholarship offers but has ultimately decided to join the Fighting Irish.

Here are some of Urlacher’s highlights from high school.

Freeman, a one-time NFL linebacker, was actually briefly teammates with Brian Urlacher during Chicago Bears training camp in 2009. Now Freeman is set to coach Urlacher’s son, the latest big-name pickup for Notre Dame.

