Son of Brian Urlacher receives notable scholarship offer

Brian Urlacher’s son is receiving some serious college interest.

Urlacher’s son Kennedy is a safety at Chandler High School in Arizona and just completed his junior season in the fall. He has received around a dozen scholarship offers, including ones from some very notable schools.

In the last week, Kennedy shared via Twitter that he received offers from Cal, Kansas, Penn State and Wisconsin.

On Monday, Kennedy shared that he had received a very notable offer — one from Notre Dame.

What’s notable is that the offer came from Marcus Freeman, who was a linebacker at Ohio State and 5th-round pick by the Chicago Bears in 2009. Brian Urlacher played linebacker for the Bears from 2000-2012, though he missed nearly the entire 2009 season with a wrist injury.

Brian and Marcus were teammates in the NFL during a training camp, and now Marcus is recruiting Brian’s son.

247 Sports has Kennedy rated as a 3-star prospect. Kennedy is listed at 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds. Keep in mind that Brian was a hybrid linebacker/safety in college at New Mexico, so it’s possible that Kennedy could grow into some other role too as he gets older.