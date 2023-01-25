 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, January 24, 2023

Son of Brian Urlacher receives notable scholarship offer

January 24, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Brian Urlacher giving his Hall of Fame induction speech

Aug 4, 2018; Canton, OH, USA; Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018 enshrinee Brian Urlacher during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Bensen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Urlacher’s son is receiving some serious college interest.

Urlacher’s son Kennedy is a safety at Chandler High School in Arizona and just completed his junior season in the fall. He has received around a dozen scholarship offers, including ones from some very notable schools.

In the last week, Kennedy shared via Twitter that he received offers from Cal, Kansas, Penn State and Wisconsin.

On Monday, Kennedy shared that he had received a very notable offer — one from Notre Dame.

What’s notable is that the offer came from Marcus Freeman, who was a linebacker at Ohio State and 5th-round pick by the Chicago Bears in 2009. Brian Urlacher played linebacker for the Bears from 2000-2012, though he missed nearly the entire 2009 season with a wrist injury.

Brian and Marcus were teammates in the NFL during a training camp, and now Marcus is recruiting Brian’s son.

247 Sports has Kennedy rated as a 3-star prospect. Kennedy is listed at 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds. Keep in mind that Brian was a hybrid linebacker/safety in college at New Mexico, so it’s possible that Kennedy could grow into some other role too as he gets older.

Article Tags

Brian UrlacherKennedy Urlacher
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus