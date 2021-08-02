Bru McCoy suspended by USC following domestic violence arrest

Bru McCoy was once a highly rated prospect, but the USC wide receiver has hit another roadblock in his quest to become a household name.

Keely Eure of USCFootball.com reported on Monday that McCoy has been suspended from the USC football team following an arrest roughly a week ago. A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told the publication that McCoy was arrested on July 24 and charged with intimate partner violence with injury. He was released on $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 24.

USC confirmed that McCoy has been suspended.

“USC does not condone violence of any kind,” the athletic department said in a statement. “We are aware of the situation, and USC’s Office for Equity, Equal Opportunity, and Title IX is reviewing it. Because of federal student privacy laws, we are unable to share additional information at this time. The student-athlete has been temporarily removed from team activities.”

According to TMZ, the incident that led to McCoy’s arrest took place near USC’s campus.

McCoy was a 5-star recruit coming out of high school and ranked in the top-10 nationally. He enrolled at USC in January 2019, but he decided to leave a few weeks later and transfer to Texas after Kliff Kingsbury ended his brief tenure as the Trojans’ offensive coordinator. McCoy was with the Longhorns for just five months before he transferred back to USC, as he reportedly did not feel comfortable at Texas.

McCoy caught 21 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns last season with the Trojans. Given the serious nature of the charge and that his court date isn’t until November, it’s possible he may not play at all in 2021.