Everyone said the same thing about No. 1 recruit Bryce Underwood

No. 1 recruit Bryce Underwood is with the Michigan Wolverines, and his presence at the team’s practice on Friday had fans all saying the same thing.

Underwood signed with Michigan last month after flipping his commitment from LSU. He is enrolling at the school early, and he is practicing with the team ahead of its ReliaQuest Bowl game against Alabama in Tampa, Fla. The practice gave reporters a glimpse of the top class of 2025 quarterback, and more importantly, it gave fans a chance to see what Underwood looks like.

Fans could not believe just how big Underwood is.

5⭐️ QB Bryce Underwood already looks the part 😤💪 (via @MichiganRivals) pic.twitter.com/C8Xnoh4umh — Rivals (@Rivals) December 28, 2024

for comparison's sake: Michigan QBs Bryce Underwood and Alex Orji pic.twitter.com/Ts5X3Y0V4s — Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) December 27, 2024

Bryce Underwood is an actual giant https://t.co/iwM81tKl2N — 〽️ichelle 🌹 (@Michellek4040) December 27, 2024

My god… seeing Bryce Underwood next to Alex Orji makes me realize how monstrous he’s going to be after an offseason in the weight room. 📸 @ByAZuniga pic.twitter.com/HfHLpx0HN9 — Wolverine Chronicle (@WolverineChron) December 27, 2024

Bryce Underwood is MASSIVE https://t.co/n11LFCedhj — Blue By 90 (@bluebyninety) December 27, 2024

Every picture I see of Bryce Underwood all I can think is “damn this is the biggest man alive” — Buckeye ❌inion (@ThiccStauskas) December 27, 2024

Some were saying that Underwood reminded them of Cam Newton in terms of stature.

Underwood is listed at 6-foot-3.5 inches and 205 pounds. The Belleville, Mich., native is only 17 and doesn’t turn 18 until August, which makes his size even more impressive.

To be this size already indicates he has the potential to get even bigger in college, especially once he gets on a training program with the school.

Underwood joined Michigan after receiving a multimillion dollar NIL deal. His recruitment by Michigan was spearheaded by a billionaire’s wife.