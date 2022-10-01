Bryce Young leaves game with apparent arm injury

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young suffered a concerning-looking injury during Saturday’s game at Arkansas.

Young tried to throw the ball away while scrambling during the second quarter of Saturday’s game, and appeared to land awkwardly as he was tackled. Young was briefly seen grabbing at his right shoulder at the end of the play.

Here are multiple angles on the play that might’ve hurt Bryce Young’s shoulder. pic.twitter.com/69vSXJf2VI — Connor O'Gara (@cjogara) October 1, 2022

Young actually stayed in the game, but threw one incomplete pass and looked shaky. After that, he was taken to the injury tent. He could be seen grabbing at the shoulder after throwing his helmet in frustration.

Bryce Young heads to the tent with an apparent shoulder injury. pic.twitter.com/QR0duOXWvO — SEC on CBS 🏈 (@SEConCBS) October 1, 2022

In addition, CBS Sports’ Jenny Dell reported that she heard Young let out a “very extreme yell” as he went to be looked at.

CBS Jenny Dell said she heard a “very extreme yell” from Bryce Young as he threw his helmet down and went into the tent. — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) October 1, 2022

Backup quarterback Jalen Milroe replaced Young on the ensuing Alabama drive. Young remained in the medical tent for several minutes before jogging to the locker room.

It remains to be seen how serious Young’s injury is, but he looked to be in significant pain, and it was severe enough to keep him out for at least a drive. Alabama would miss the Heisman winner a lot if he is forced to miss any time beyond this week.