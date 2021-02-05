Butch Jones shares what he learned from Nick Saban

Butch Jones was already a very accomplished head football coach before he went to Alabama. But he still dropped down professionally a few years ago and became an offensive analyst at “Nick Saban’s Rehab School for Failed Coaches.”

Jones spent three seasons at Alabama and now is branching back out on his own as a head coach at Arkansas State.

Jones conducted an interview with ESPNU Radio on Wednesday and talked about what he learned from Saban.

“It’s really hard to narrow that down to one or two things,” Jones said via 247 Sports. “I think it’s a cumulative effect. The big thing is, people use the term loosely, the process and following the process but understanding the true definition of how you coach and how you teach the process and what it means. His balance overall as a head coach and all the things that are associated with that job and how he goes about his business…and how he manages. He does an incredible job of balancing everything that’s associated with being a head coach from the alumni, the donors, the media, to player development, to the former players, the coaching staff, support staff, you name it….

“Those three years were remarkable. Last year was one of the best years I’ve ever had in this profession of being a part of a national championship team. But really getting to know him as a coach and an even better person.”

Jones also gave great praise to Saban upon taking the Arkansas State job. Saban spoke in a similarly positive tone about Jones and lauded him for all the help he did at Alabama.

Jones is now taking on his fourth head coaching job. He is 84–54 in his career and has had a winning record at every stop, including Tennessee.