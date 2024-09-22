BYU scores on ridiculous 90-yard punt return

BYU wide receiver Parker Kingston on Saturday made the potential Play of the Year with his punt return touchdown against Kansas State.

BYU held a 24-6 lead over Kansas State early in the third quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.

A three-and-out from Kansas State led them to punt from their own 33 with just over 11 minutes to play in the quarter.

Kingston initially had trouble collecting the football. The near mistake made his unreal 90-yard return for a touchdown all the more unfathomable.

PLAY OF THE YEAR CANDIDATE FROM BYU'S PARKER KINGSTON 😮 pic.twitter.com/VqvaJPR6ef — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 22, 2024

Kingston’s TD gave BYU a 31-6 lead over No. 13 Kansas State, which entered the contest as a touchdown favorite to notch a road win.

The sophomore receiver’s previous longest punt return went for just 17 yards in BYU’s season-opening win over Southern Illinois.

It’s not the first time Kingston has made waves on social media.

During his freshman year, the BYU wideout was on the receiving end of one of the most vicious tackles last season against Kansas. Kingston fumbled the football and gave up a scoop-and-score to Jayhawks cornerback Cobee Bryant.

Kingston probably likes his new viral highlight a lot better than the old one.