BYU’s first possession in the Big 12 went horribly

BYU is now in the Big 12, and their first possession in the new conference went horribly.

The Cougars, who were independent for just over a decade until joining the Big 12 this year, faced Kansas in their first conference game. After forcing a turnover on downs, they got the ball back and threw an incompletion on first down. Then on second down, BYU handed the ball to Parker Kingston on a jet sweep. He got nailed by Cobee Bryant.

Not only did Bryant lay the wood with the hit, but he caused a fumble that he recovered and then returned for a touchdown.

Welcome to Kansas, meet Cobee Bryant 😤😤😤 HIT. FUMBLE. TD. ROCK CHALK. 📺 @espn pic.twitter.com/fuCEpBPSCW — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) September 23, 2023

Talk about a welcome-to-the-conference moment.

That set the tone for the game. Though the game was a one-possession contest most of the way, KU pulled away in the fourth quarter and won 38-27. The football powerhouse Jayhawks are now 4-0, while the Cougars are 3-1.