BYU shares incredible Taco Bell post on X after dominating Kansas State

BYU’s social media team shared an incredible post on X Saturday night after the football team’s dominant win over Kansas State.

The Cougars destroyed Kansas State 38-9 in a late-night game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. The win helped BYU improve to 4-0, while it dropped the Wildcats to 3-1. BYU took the opportunity to gloat over social media with a Taco Bell-themed post.

The post said “Live Más,” which is Taco Bell’s slogan.

Why the Taco Bell post? It’s all in response to what a Kansas State fan had posted on social media prior to the game.

On Wednesday, a Wildcats fan who goes by the name “Saint Bill Snyder” on X, declared “if Kstate loses to BYU I’ll shove a beefy 5 layer burrito up my a–.”

What a sport. 🌯 pic.twitter.com/CxNGUPkJUg — College Sports Only (@CollegeSportsO) September 22, 2024

The post went viral, which explains BYU’s response.

The fan also had some fun with the situation in the time during and after the blowout.

Heading to Taco Bell — Saint BILL Snyder (@SaintBillSnyder) September 22, 2024

In talks with Taco Bell execs. We’re going to make college football history. — Saint BILL Snyder (@SaintBillSnyder) September 22, 2024

Said fan even seemed to be making preparations to deliver on the declaration.

Let’s see if the fan pays off the bet.