Caleb Williams announces his transfer decision

Caleb Williams has officially made a decision on where he will play football next season, and it is one that is hardly a shock.

Williams told ESPN’s Pete Thamel that he is transferring to USC. The move will reunite him with Lincoln Riley, who coached Williams at Oklahoma last season before Riley took the USC job.

“I wanted to go somewhere I thought would provide me with the best development both on and off the field,” Williams said. “Getting to know Coach Riley and gaining familiarity with his offense definitely played a part in my selection, as well as already knowing some the guys on the team.”

Williams also shared a USC hype video on Twitter.

Williams reportedly considered Georgia, UCLA and Wisconsin in addition to USC. He also contemplated remaining at Oklahoma, though that never seemed like a realistic option.

USC was the obvious choice for Williams as soon as he entered the transfer portal. The sophomore was given a chance to start at Oklahoma last year after Spencer Rattler struggled. He made the most of the opportunity. Williams had 1,912 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and just four interceptions in seven starts. He added 442 rushing yards and six rushing scores.

Williams will be the favorite to start for the Trojans in 2022. Two other QBs have transferred from USC, which paved the way for Williams to join Riley and step into a big role.

