Jaxson Dart leaving USC could mean Caleb Williams is coming

Another top quarterback has entered the college transfer portal, and the move could signal that USC head coach Lincoln Riley is planning to reunite with former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams.

USC quarterback Jaxson Dart entered the transfer portal on Monday, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

USC's Jaxson Dart has entered the NCAA transfer portal. He immediately becomes one of the top quarterback talents in the portal. He was a @Rivals No. 5 dual threat QB coming out of high school last year. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 10, 2022

Dart seemed to have a clear path to the starting job at USC after Kedon Slovis recently transferred to Pitt. Dart appeared in six games for the Trojans this past season and took over for Slovis after Slovis suffered a leg injury in early November. Dart, who is entering his sophomore season, threw for 1,353 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions.

There are likely only two reasons Dart would leave USC. One would be that he didn’t want to play for Riley. The other would be that he was told USC plans to bring in a transfer QB. That’s where Williams could enter the picture.

Williams, who took over for Spencer Rattler as Oklahoma’s starter last year, announced last week that he has entered the transfer portal. He did not rule out remaining with the Sooners, but that seems unlikely with another QB sneaking in behind him.

One report claimed an SEC powerhouse is the leading contender to land Williams. USC might make the most sense now that Dart is leaving.

Photo: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports