Everyone said the same thing about Caleb Williams during loss to Notre Dame

USC quarterback Caleb Williams was unable to silence his doubters against Notre Dame on Saturday.

The Trojans were on the wrong end of a brutal 48-20 affair against the Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Ind.

Notre Dame held a commanding 24-3 over previously undefeated USC at halftime. Williams was largely responsible for the deficit after throwing three first-half interceptions.

Williams’ underperformance led to a similar sentiment being echoed throughout social media — that his Heisman trophy chances have all but evaporated.

That sound you hear is Caleb Williams dropping the Heisman trophy. — Barry (@BarryOnHere) October 15, 2023

Caleb Williams’ Heisman candidacy is on the ropes. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 15, 2023

You can go ahead and bury the Caleb Williams 2023 Heisman Campaign somewhere near the Rockne statue. — Andrew Hammond (@ahammALDC) October 15, 2023

RIP to Caleb Williams's 2nd Heisman Trophy chances — JT (@Jaberuski) October 15, 2023

The Trojans did show some signs of life in the second half. USC scored two touchdowns to cut the deficit down to 11 early in the fourth quarter. However, the Notre Dame lead became too much to overcome after the Irish answered back with a touchdown of their own.

Williams went 23-of-37 for 199 yards, 1 touchdown, and 3 interceptions.

Williams is the reigning Heisman trophy winner. The 21-year-old was considered to have a serious shot at becoming just the second 2-time Heisman trophy winner in college football history. Only former Ohio State running back Archie Griffin, Heisman trophy winner in 1974 and 1975, has won the award twice.

The USC star’s hopes for the trophy aren’t completely gone. But Williams will likely need to be excellent the rest of the way to make voters forget about his letdown in South Bend.

It doesn’t help Williams’ chances that another Heisman candidate led his team to a big-time win on Saturday.