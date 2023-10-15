 Skip to main content
Everyone said the same thing about Caleb Williams during loss to Notre Dame

October 14, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Caleb Williams in a USC headband

Nov 11, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) watches game action against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

USC quarterback Caleb Williams was unable to silence his doubters against Notre Dame on Saturday.

The Trojans were on the wrong end of a brutal 48-20 affair against the Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Ind.

Notre Dame held a commanding 24-3 over previously undefeated USC at halftime. Williams was largely responsible for the deficit after throwing three first-half interceptions.

Williams’ underperformance led to a similar sentiment being echoed throughout social media — that his Heisman trophy chances have all but evaporated.

The Trojans did show some signs of life in the second half. USC scored two touchdowns to cut the deficit down to 11 early in the fourth quarter. However, the Notre Dame lead became too much to overcome after the Irish answered back with a touchdown of their own.

Williams went 23-of-37 for 199 yards, 1 touchdown, and 3 interceptions.

Williams is the reigning Heisman trophy winner. The 21-year-old was considered to have a serious shot at becoming just the second 2-time Heisman trophy winner in college football history. Only former Ohio State running back Archie Griffin, Heisman trophy winner in 1974 and 1975, has won the award twice.

The USC star’s hopes for the trophy aren’t completely gone. But Williams will likely need to be excellent the rest of the way to make voters forget about his letdown in South Bend.

It doesn’t help Williams’ chances that another Heisman candidate led his team to a big-time win on Saturday.

