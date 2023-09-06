Caleb Williams sets incredibly lofty NFL career goal for himself

Caleb Williams is looking to become the first player to win back-to-back Heisman Trophy awards in nearly five decades, but the USC star has already given some thought to what he wants to accomplish at the next level. And it is quite a lot.

Williams discussed a wide range of topics in an interview with GQ’s Sam Schube that was published Wednesday. The quarterback, of course, has his sights set on a second Heisman Trophy and a national championship. He also wants to be the first overall pick in the NFL Draft. After that, Williams aspires to be better than Tom Brady.

Williams told Schube that his goal is to win eight Super Bowls.

“Tom Brady has seven,” Williams said. “So you got to set the bar high.”

Most people already view Brady’s seven Super Bowls as an untouchable record for a quarterback. Perhaps another Brady will come along at some point, but it seems doubtful.

Winning seven titles as a quarterback is probably as likely as someone matching or surpassing Cal Ripken’s 2,632 consecutive games played, the Boston Celtics’ eight consecutive NBA titles in the 1950s and 1960s, Joe DiMaggio’s 56-game hitting streak … you get the point.

If nothing else, NFL teams must love the ambition from Williams. Like any quarterback, the junior will have to land in the right situation in order to succeed. He has mentioned one team he would like to play for, but that team is unlikely to earn a top-five pick in the next year or two.