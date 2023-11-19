Caleb Williams pulls interesting move after loss to UCLA

Caleb Williams pulled an interesting move after his USC Trojans lost 38-20 at home on Saturday to rival UCLA.

Williams went 31/42 for 384 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception in USC’s latest loss. The defeat made the Trojans 7-5, which is an unfathomable record for a team that began the season 6-0.

The game may have marked Williams’ last time playing for USC, which has completed its regular season and will likely receive an invitation to play in a lower-tier bowl game.

Williams declined to speak with the media after the loss to UCLA.

Caleb Williams has “elected not to speak to the media” after the loss to UCLA, a USC spokesperson said. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) November 19, 2023

Williams may have wanted to avoid questions about his future. He is a junior and is widely expected to leave college for the NFL draft, where he is expected to be a top pick. But Williams may have also wanted to avoid questions about how poorly USC ended the regular season. They went 1-5 over their last six games.

This is the third time in recent weeks that Williams’ actions after a loss have drawn attention. He was called out for not shaking hands after the loss to Utah. Then he sobbed in his mom’s arms after the loss to Washington. And now he didn’t want to speak with the media after the loss to UCLA.

Fulfilling media obligations will be a requirement in the NFL, not an option.