Fans cannot believe what Caleb Williams did after USC’s loss

Many fans could not believe what Caleb Williams did after his USC Trojans lost 52-42 to the Washington Huskies at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. on Saturday night.

USC entered the game 6-2 and having barely beat Cal 50-49 in their previous game. Prior to that, they lost consecutive games to Notre Dame and Utah. The home defeat to unbeaten Washington made it three losses in four games for the Trojans, which seemed to break Williams.

After the game ended, ABC/ESPN’s cameras showed Williams going up into the stands to hug his family. He then cried in his mother’s arms as she tried to shield him from the TV cameras:

Caleb Williams shares an emotional moment with his family after the loss pic.twitter.com/4WJemvAb4r — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 5, 2023

Fans couldn’t believe what the junior quarterback had done.

Did Caleb Williams really just jump into the stands and start sobbing in his moms arms? You cannot be serious bro 😂 #USC #Washington — 🙃 (@ScoreboardSteve) November 5, 2023

lol he ran to his moms nd cried — Samm Will (@samm_get) November 5, 2023

Is Caleb Williams crying to his mom after the game on national television??? 😂😂 — Dwayne Bowe (@The_AB_Intern) November 5, 2023

This guy gonna cry every time he loses a big game this year? Starting to hope the Bears don't take him… — Pat_Kras (@Solofunk30) November 5, 2023

Caleb Williams crying in the stands like a damn baby 🤣🤣🤣 I’m done with this dude 😂😭😭 — Donny Anderson (@TheDonny_74) November 5, 2023

Is this man Caleb crying in the stands? — Trey 🌰 (@BigbuckTrey_) November 5, 2023

Caleb Williams is the biggest drama Queen I’ve ever seen lol — Ronny Crimson (@RonnyCrimson69) November 5, 2023

Williams went 27/35 for 312 yards, 3 touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown in the game. Despite the nice numbers, Williams’ USC squad is disappointing at 7-3 this season.

Williams clearly takes losing very hard. Going to a rebuilding team in the NFL Draft might pose a serious challenge for him.