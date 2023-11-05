 Skip to main content
Fans cannot believe what Caleb Williams did after USC’s loss

November 4, 2023
by Larry Brown
Caleb Williams in his moms arms

Many fans could not believe what Caleb Williams did after his USC Trojans lost 52-42 to the Washington Huskies at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. on Saturday night.

USC entered the game 6-2 and having barely beat Cal 50-49 in their previous game. Prior to that, they lost consecutive games to Notre Dame and Utah. The home defeat to unbeaten Washington made it three losses in four games for the Trojans, which seemed to break Williams.

After the game ended, ABC/ESPN’s cameras showed Williams going up into the stands to hug his family. He then cried in his mother’s arms as she tried to shield him from the TV cameras:

Fans couldn’t believe what the junior quarterback had done.

Williams went 27/35 for 312 yards, 3 touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown in the game. Despite the nice numbers, Williams’ USC squad is disappointing at 7-3 this season.

Williams clearly takes losing very hard. Going to a rebuilding team in the NFL Draft might pose a serious challenge for him.

