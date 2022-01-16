Caleb Williams transfer to USC announcement coming soon?

One of Lincoln Riley’s former Oklahoma players committed to USC on Saturday. An even more well-known former player of his could be committing to the school soon too.

Former Oklahoma wide receiver Mario Williams announced on Saturday that he was committed to the Trojans.

The LA Daily News’ Scott Wolf said in response to Mario’s announcement that Caleb was next.

BroBible’s Grayson Weir says an announcement could come as soon as Monday.

Former OU QB Caleb Williams has signed with USC, per sources. Expect an announcement as soon as Monday. — Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) January 15, 2022

Caleb transferring to Oklahoma has been expected for a while. The rumor seemed even more likely to come true after Jaxson Dart left USC as a transfer.

USC had a QB competition between Dart and Kedon Slovis last season. Now they have neither. It makes too much sense for Caleb to transfer in and rejoin Riley.

Williams passed for 1,916 yards, 21 touchdowns and 4 interceptions as a freshman for the Sooners this past season.

Photo: OU quarterback Caleb Williams is set to lead the Sooners against Oregon on Wednesday in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio.