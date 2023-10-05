Cam Rising reveals he completely blew out his knee

Cam Rising has yet to make his season debut for the Utah Utes as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered during the Rose Bowl against Penn State in January. Now we have a better idea why he hasn’t played yet.

Rising joined Bill Riley for his weekly interview on ESPN 700 Thursday. During the interview, Rising revealed that he did not just tear his ACL, but he blew out his knee entirely.

“I wasn’t really expecting to do this, but I just want to let everybody know I didn’t just tear my ACL. I tore my meniscus, MPFL, and MCL. It was a big surgery and it’s not an easy comeback. I’ve been working my tail off,” Rising told Riley, via KSL.

That’s three ligaments in addition to torn cartilage.

Rising said he is ahead of schedule, but he won’t play until the renowned Dr. Neal ElAttrache clears him. Dr. ElAttrache, who is the team doctor for the Dodgers and Rams, has overseen Rising’s rehab.

Rising has passed for 5,572 yards, 46 touchdowns and 14 interceptions during his Utah career. He has also rushed for 953 yards and 12 touchdowns while leading the Utes to consecutive Rose Bowl appearances.