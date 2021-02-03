Ex-Alabama star responds to leaked Nick Saban recruiting video

A former Alabama star responded on Twitter to a leaked video of Nick Saban giving a recruiting pitch.

A video leaked on the internet that showed a private recruiting pitch Saban gave to a recruit. The video showed Saban selling the Crimson Tide program and explaining to the prospective recruit why Alabama was the place to be.

In his pitch, Saban shares the benefits of playing for a top program. He says that facing the best competition everyday in practice makes players better. He cited Cam Robinson facing Jonathan Allen in practice everyday, as well as Marlon Humphrey going up against Amari Cooper.

Robinson wondered why the video was being recorded.

Why was this even being recorded? https://t.co/lLYlkuE1by — Cam. (@crobinson_68) January 31, 2021

Former Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs III agreed that someone was chasing social media points aka “clout” by posting the video.

The video did not appear to be intended for public consumption. But it gives a glimpse at something sports fans would love to see — Saban in action. Next we need to see a video of this man’s recruiting pitch.

H/T Saturday Down South