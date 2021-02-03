 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, February 2, 2021

Ex-Alabama star responds to leaked Nick Saban recruiting video

February 2, 2021
by Larry Brown

Nick Saban

A former Alabama star responded on Twitter to a leaked video of Nick Saban giving a recruiting pitch.

A video leaked on the internet that showed a private recruiting pitch Saban gave to a recruit. The video showed Saban selling the Crimson Tide program and explaining to the prospective recruit why Alabama was the place to be.

In his pitch, Saban shares the benefits of playing for a top program. He says that facing the best competition everyday in practice makes players better. He cited Cam Robinson facing Jonathan Allen in practice everyday, as well as Marlon Humphrey going up against Amari Cooper.

Robinson wondered why the video was being recorded.

Former Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs III agreed that someone was chasing social media points aka “clout” by posting the video.

The video did not appear to be intended for public consumption. But it gives a glimpse at something sports fans would love to see — Saban in action. Next we need to see a video of this man’s recruiting pitch.

H/T Saturday Down South

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus