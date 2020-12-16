Deion Sanders flips top JUCO recruit from Georgia to Jackson State

Deion Sanders made it clear that one of his goals as the head football coach at Jackson State would be to bring top-rated recruits to a small school, and the Hall of Famer is already delivering on that promise.

De’Jahn Warren, a four-star cornerback recruit from Lackawanna College, announced on Wednesday that he is signing with Jackson State. Warren, who is a consensus top-five junior college prospect, had previously committed to Georgia.

De'Jahn Warren, welcome the No. 1⃣ ranked junior college recruit in the NATION! We have a corner in the building! #IBelieveJSU21 x #BleedTheeBlue x #ProtectTheeBlock pic.twitter.com/6QrrQOMql0 — #IBelieveJSU21 (@GoJSUTigersFB) December 16, 2020

That is obviously huge for Jackson State. The Tigers have not had a winning season since 2013, so the fact that a player would choose to play for Sanders over an SEC powerhouse program is significant.

Warren becomes the second-highest-ranked recruit to commit to Jackson State behind Shedeur Sanders, Deion’s son. Shedeur, a quarterback, flipped his commitment from FAU to Jackson State last month.

Sanders made a classic “Prime Time” entrance when he was introduced at Jackson State (video here), and he is doing his best to live up to the hype thus far.