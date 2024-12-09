Incredible Cam Skattebo high school highlight video goes viral

Cam Skattebo has been dominating opposing defenses for years, but that really wasn’t known to most fans until recently.

Skattebo rushed 16 times for 170 yards and 2 touchdowns in Arizona State’s 49-19 trouncing of Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday. Skattebo’s physical running style and ability to break tackles left fans in awe. It also opened the eyes of many fans who hadn’t previously seen him in action.

As Skattebo went bonkers on Saturday, a highlight video of him from high school went viral. One writer called it “the best run I’ve seen from a high school football player.”

For those watching Cameron Skattebo for the first time, here is the best run I’ve seen from a high school football player. This was in the California state title game in 2018. pic.twitter.com/dxqC98DGCu — Cameron Salerno (@cameronsalerno1) December 7, 2024

How many tackles did he break on that play? How many times did it look like he was down? That was in a state championship game too, so it’s not like he was doing that against some scrub players.

Skattebo went to Rio Linda High School in the Sacramento area of California. He rushed for 6,192 yards and 69 touchdowns during his high school career, according to his MaxPreps page. As a senior with the Sun Devils, Skattebo has rushed for 1,568 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also has 506 receiving yards and 3 receiving touchdowns.