Cam Skattebo was vomiting during CFP game against Texas

Arizona State star running back may not have been feeling his best during Wednesday’s College Football Playoff game against Texas.

Skattebo was seen vomiting on the sideline during the second half of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. ESPN sideline reporter Taylor McGregor said at the start of the fourth quarter that Skattebo was “vomiting profusely” in the bench area and requesting fluids.

“Arizona State star running back Cam Skattebo here on the sideline requested liquids. He’s trying to catch his breath,” McGregor said. “Moments ago he was vomiting profusely, so we’ll pay attention here on the sideline.

Skattebo was shown on the ESPN broadcast during McGregor’s report, and he appeared to be struggling.

"Vomiting profusely" is not a great status update for Cam Skattebo pic.twitter.com/um2d0dbhVJ — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) January 1, 2025

Skattebo entered Wednesday’s game with 1,568 yards and 19 touchdowns on the season. The Heisman Trophy candidate has averaged a whopping 6.0 yards per carry, but he had a difficult time finding room against Texas’ stout rushing defense.

Fans mocked Skattebo after some comments he made earlier in the week came back to bite him, but it is possible he was feeling under the weather in the game.