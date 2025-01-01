Everyone said the same thing about Cam Skattebo during the Peach Bowl

Arizona State star Cam Skattebo could not have been more confident heading into the Peach Bowl against Texas, but he did not look like the Heisman Trophy finalist we are used to seeing early on in the game.

Skattebo, who rushed for 1,568 yards and 19 touchdowns heading into Wednesday’s game, told reporters earlier this week that he was not concerned about facing Texas’ No. 1-ranked defense. The senior confidently declared that there is “nobody out there that can stop me.”

“They continue to keep saying that people are going to try to stop me,” Skattebo said, via ESPN’s Andrea Adelson. “There’s nobody out there that can stop me. We played in 13 games, and I’ve been the target on each one, so I’m not too worried. We’re going to play our game and play ball and see what happens there.”

Texas held Skattebo to just 45 yards on 13 carries in the first half of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. That led to everyone pointing out that it looked like the Longhorns could, in fact, stop him.

This energy from Skattebo is a long way from “nobody can stop me” Dudes had enough halfway through the 1st pic.twitter.com/cei0aLRcDD — Landon Holifield ✭ (@TheLandoShow) January 1, 2025

Cam Skattebo: “I should’ve been a Heisman finalist. No one can stop me.” Texas: pic.twitter.com/rHP9jSF3wd — Pirate Delusionist (@PirateNation93) January 1, 2025

Skattebo: nobody can't stop me. Texas defense: pic.twitter.com/S99KFFCLHq — college football constable (@H_TownDev) January 1, 2025

Cam Skattebo: “There’s nobody out there that can stop me!” 12 carries 44 yards — Eric Townsend (@EricDTownsend) January 1, 2025

Skattebo has been a monster all season, so he had every right to be bursting with confidence heading into the Peach Bowl. He has averaged an insane 6.0 yards per carry and routinely rips off huge run plays even when defenses know he is getting the ball.

Of course, Texas has the best defense that Arizona State has faced all season. The Longhorns clearly did their homework on Skattebo, and it helped them take a 17-3 lead into halftime on Wednesday.