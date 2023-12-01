Cameron Ward makes decision on transfer portal after report of huge offers

Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward might be cashing in on a lucrative NIL deal in the near future.

Ward announced on Friday that he has entered his name into the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. The junior said he also has not ruled out entering the 2024 NFL Draft.

Ward is coming off an excellent season with Washington State, who finished 5-7 and are not bowl eligible. Ward passed for 3,732 yards, 25 touchdowns and 7 interceptions this season. He also rushed for 8 touchdowns.

A recent report claimed Ward has received multiple seven-figure offers from schools that want to land him as a transfer. If that is the case, remaining in college for another season before turning pro might be the smartest financial decision for him.

Ward began his college career at Incarnate Word in Texas. He passed for 47 touchdowns in 2021, which helped him generate national attention. That led him to transfer to Washington State, where he spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Washington State and Oregon State are the only two teams remaining in the Pac-12 after the conference imploded, which may be a factor in Ward’s decision.