CB Caleb Farley will not play college football, instead focusing on NFL Draft

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley announced on Wednesday that he will not be playing college football this season, and instead he will focus on preparing for the NFL Draft.

Farley shared his announcement in the form of a video. He cited uncertainty surrounding the health situation as his reason.

Here is former Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley’a announcement that he is opting out of the college football season to train and turn pro, sent to ESPN: pic.twitter.com/5j4FmQvGKy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 29, 2020

Farley has played in 23 games over two seasons at Virginia Tech and has 56 tackles and six career interceptions.

Pro Football Focus rated him as the 5th best in coverage last season among cornerbacks in terms of opposing quarterbacks passer rating when targeting receivers.

Opposing quarterbacks had a 26.8 passer rating when targeting receivers in Caleb Farley's coverage last season 5th best among all cornerbacks in college football pic.twitter.com/mISbEvn8SL — PFF (@PFF) July 29, 2020

Farley is projected by some to be a first-round pick in next year’s NFL Draft.