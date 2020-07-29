Quantcast Skip to main content
CB Caleb Farley will not play college football, instead focusing on NFL Draft

July 29, 2020
by Larry Brown

Caleb Farley

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley announced on Wednesday that he will not be playing college football this season, and instead he will focus on preparing for the NFL Draft.

Farley shared his announcement in the form of a video. He cited uncertainty surrounding the health situation as his reason.

Farley has played in 23 games over two seasons at Virginia Tech and has 56 tackles and six career interceptions.

Pro Football Focus rated him as the 5th best in coverage last season among cornerbacks in terms of opposing quarterbacks passer rating when targeting receivers.

Farley is projected by some to be a first-round pick in next year’s NFL Draft.

