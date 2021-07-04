Chad Kelly shares great tribute to Monte Kiffin on Twitter

Legendary coach Monte Kiffin received a big honor this week when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that he will be inducted into their Ring of Honor, and Chad Kelly was among those who reminded everyone of why Kiffin is so deserving.

Kelly, a former Ole Miss quarterback, has established a relationship with Kiffin now that Monte serves as a player personnel analyst on his son Lane’s staff with the Rebels. After the Buccaneers announced that Monte will be inducted into their Ring of Honor on Sept. 19, Kelly shared a great personal anecdote illustrating how hard the elder Kiffin still works.

Just last month on a Saturday afternoon at a baseball game , we were sitting watching ole miss baseball together . He said to me will you drive me to the facility I have to watch film . This man is the GOAT ! https://t.co/wyPrTnvN87 — Chad Kelly (@Chadkelly_6) July 1, 2021

Kiffinm 81, has been coaching for more than 50 years, and his passion for the game remains as strong as ever. We were reminded of that with the way he helped get Ole Miss fired up before their annual spring game earlier this year.

Kiffin was the defensive coordinator of the Bucs from 1996-2008. His top-ranked defense helped the team capture the franchise’s first Super Bowl championship in 2002.