 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, July 4, 2021

Chad Kelly shares great tribute to Monte Kiffin on Twitter

July 4, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Chad Kelly

Legendary coach Monte Kiffin received a big honor this week when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that he will be inducted into their Ring of Honor, and Chad Kelly was among those who reminded everyone of why Kiffin is so deserving.

Kelly, a former Ole Miss quarterback, has established a relationship with Kiffin now that Monte serves as a player personnel analyst on his son Lane’s staff with the Rebels. After the Buccaneers announced that Monte will be inducted into their Ring of Honor on Sept. 19, Kelly shared a great personal anecdote illustrating how hard the elder Kiffin still works.

Kiffinm 81, has been coaching for more than 50 years, and his passion for the game remains as strong as ever. We were reminded of that with the way he helped get Ole Miss fired up before their annual spring game earlier this year.

Kiffin was the defensive coordinator of the Bucs from 1996-2008. His top-ranked defense helped the team capture the franchise’s first Super Bowl championship in 2002.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus