Lane Kiffin has father Monte fire up Ole Miss before spring game

Monte Kiffin is 81 years old, but you wouldn’t know it from watching him get the Ole Miss football team ready for its spring game.

Coach Lane Kiffin’s father, a longtime NFL defensive coordinator, was enlisted to hype up the team prior to the annual spring game Saturday. Judging by this video Lane Kiffin shared on Twitter, it worked.

Pops always knows how to get the team pumped up @OleMissFB @SECNetwork blue team scores first @CoachWilsonLove might be going in dunk tank! pic.twitter.com/kQ5MyBdAAz — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) April 24, 2021

Monte Kiffin currently serves as a player personnel analyst on his son’s staff. He’s followed Lane to his coaching stops since 2017, having served as a defensive assistant at Florida Atlantic as well.

The real question now is whether Lane’s pre-game speech will look anything like this.