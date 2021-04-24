 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, April 24, 2021

Lane Kiffin has father Monte fire up Ole Miss before spring game

April 24, 2021
by Grey Papke

Lane Kiffin

Monte Kiffin is 81 years old, but you wouldn’t know it from watching him get the Ole Miss football team ready for its spring game.

Coach Lane Kiffin’s father, a longtime NFL defensive coordinator, was enlisted to hype up the team prior to the annual spring game Saturday. Judging by this video Lane Kiffin shared on Twitter, it worked.

Monte Kiffin currently serves as a player personnel analyst on his son’s staff. He’s followed Lane to his coaching stops since 2017, having served as a defensive assistant at Florida Atlantic as well.

The real question now is whether Lane’s pre-game speech will look anything like this.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus