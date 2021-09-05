 Skip to main content
Chip Kelly gets kiss from girlfriend Jill Cohen after big win

September 4, 2021
by Larry Brown

Chip Kelly girlfriend Jill Cohen

Chip Kelly on Saturday got one of his biggest wins since taking over the UCLA program. The Bruins’ 38-27 victory over LSU was a cause for celebration for UCLA fans, and for Kelly and his girlfriend.

After the game ended, FOX’s cameras captured Kelly getting a big hug and kiss from his girlfriend Jill Cohen.

Oh, you didn’t know Chip had a girlfriend? It’s not very well publicized, but he does. Cohen is an Oregon alum and the two have been together since at least 2015.

Jill even got a mention when Kelly was fired by the 49ers.

That was a big victory for the Bruins. This is year four for Kelly at UCLA. He went 3-9, 4-8 and 3-4 in his first three seasons. This year his program is 2-0. It felt like a make-or-break year for Kelly, and he is off to a good start so far. His girlfriend is feeling good about things too.

