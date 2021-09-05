Chip Kelly gets kiss from girlfriend Jill Cohen after big win

Chip Kelly on Saturday got one of his biggest wins since taking over the UCLA program. The Bruins’ 38-27 victory over LSU was a cause for celebration for UCLA fans, and for Kelly and his girlfriend.

After the game ended, FOX’s cameras captured Kelly getting a big hug and kiss from his girlfriend Jill Cohen.

Chip Kelly gets kiss from girlfriend Jill Cohen after big win https://t.co/m1CJjOet44 — Larry Brown Sports (@larrybrownsport) September 5, 2021

Oh, you didn’t know Chip had a girlfriend? It’s not very well publicized, but he does. Cohen is an Oregon alum and the two have been together since at least 2015.

.@Eagles head coach and mad scientist Chip Kelly takes in some #SpringTraining action. pic.twitter.com/HBzNXrT6Ce — MLB (@MLB) March 25, 2015

Jill even got a mention when Kelly was fired by the 49ers.

Here is the #49ers official release on firing Chip Kelly and Trent Baalke, with quotes from owner Jed York pic.twitter.com/bXwQt37Opc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2017

That was a big victory for the Bruins. This is year four for Kelly at UCLA. He went 3-9, 4-8 and 3-4 in his first three seasons. This year his program is 2-0. It felt like a make-or-break year for Kelly, and he is off to a good start so far. His girlfriend is feeling good about things too.