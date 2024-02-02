 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, February 2, 2024

Chip Kelly receiving interest for NFL OC positions

February 1, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read
Chip Kelly in a headset

Sep 10, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly watches from the sidelines in the second half against the Alabama State Hornets at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chip Kelly received serious consideration for one offensive coordinator position in the NFL, and he apparently is a candidate for another NFL job.

Kelly interviewed at least twice for the Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator job, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

The Raiders are hiring Kliff Kingsbury for the job. Though Kelly did not get the Raiders job, he could very well end up on Dan Quinn’s staff with the Washington Commanders.

Quinn was hired Thursday by the Commanders as their head coach. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says Kelly is a candidate to be Quinn’s offensive coordinator.

A previous report had suggested Kelly could be an offensive coordinator for Quinn, so the two being linked is nothing new.

Kelly has spent six seasons at UCLA and went 8-5 this past season. Though his teams have gone 25-13 the last three seasons, many Bruins fans have been dissatisfied with him. It’s unclear whether he wants to leave UCLA, is looking to leverage the NFL for a raise with the Bruins, or if he was encouraged to seek other jobs. Any of those situations could be possible.

Article Tags

Chip KellyLas Vegas Raiders
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus