Chip Kelly receiving interest for NFL OC positions

Chip Kelly received serious consideration for one offensive coordinator position in the NFL, and he apparently is a candidate for another NFL job.

Kelly interviewed at least twice for the Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator job, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Raiders interviewed #UCLA coach Chip Kelly at least twice for their vacant OC job under Antonio Pierce, sources say. Kelly appeared open to a return to the NFL… but Pierce ultimate chose Kliff Kingsbury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 2, 2024

The Raiders are hiring Kliff Kingsbury for the job. Though Kelly did not get the Raiders job, he could very well end up on Dan Quinn’s staff with the Washington Commanders.

Quinn was hired Thursday by the Commanders as their head coach. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says Kelly is a candidate to be Quinn’s offensive coordinator.

UCLA head coach Chip Kelly is a potential candidate for #Commanders OC under new head coach Dan Quinn, per sources. Kelly, a two-time NFL head coach, is believed to have interest in returning to the league and Washington will consider talking with him. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 2, 2024

A previous report had suggested Kelly could be an offensive coordinator for Quinn, so the two being linked is nothing new.

Hearing that not only is an NFL-return likely for former Oregon coach Chip Kelly, but that it could take the form of a "package deal" with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn. The Seahawks are a likely destination. — Shane Hoffmann (@shane_hoffmann) January 23, 2024

Kelly has spent six seasons at UCLA and went 8-5 this past season. Though his teams have gone 25-13 the last three seasons, many Bruins fans have been dissatisfied with him. It’s unclear whether he wants to leave UCLA, is looking to leverage the NFL for a raise with the Bruins, or if he was encouraged to seek other jobs. Any of those situations could be possible.