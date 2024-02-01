 Skip to main content
Kliff Kingsbury returning to NFL as offensive coordinator

February 1, 2024
by Grey Papke
Kliff Kingsbury during a game

Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury takes the field before their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at State Farm Stadium. Credit: Joe Rondone/The Republic/USA TODAY NETWORK

Kliff Kingsbury is on his way back to the NFL.

The Las Vegas Raiders are finalizing a deal to hire Kingsbury as their offensive coordinator. The former Arizona Cardinals head coach spent last season as a quarterbacks coach at USC.

Kingsbury has received widespread interest from around the NFL this offseason. The Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers are known to have spoken to him about their offensive coordinator vacancies, though they both went in a different direction. Despite that, there have been clear signals that he is looking to make the jump back into the NFL in some sort of assistant role.

Kingsbury is known for his offensive acumen, though the Raiders are without a long-term solution at quarterback for the moment.

