Kliff Kingsbury returning to NFL as offensive coordinator

Kliff Kingsbury is on his way back to the NFL.

The Las Vegas Raiders are finalizing a deal to hire Kingsbury as their offensive coordinator. The former Arizona Cardinals head coach spent last season as a quarterbacks coach at USC.

Kingsbury has received widespread interest from around the NFL this offseason. The Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers are known to have spoken to him about their offensive coordinator vacancies, though they both went in a different direction. Despite that, there have been clear signals that he is looking to make the jump back into the NFL in some sort of assistant role.

Kingsbury is known for his offensive acumen, though the Raiders are without a long-term solution at quarterback for the moment.