Chris Fowler had outstanding call of Kenny McIntosh eaten by ‘turf monster’

Chris Fowler was on his A-game for the College Football Playoff semifinal between Georgia and Ohio State during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday night.

The longtime announcer was calling the game with his partner Kirk Herbstreit for ESPN. Fowler was on top of every development and describing things with great enthusiasm.

His call of Kenny McIntosh being eaten by the “turf monster” was one many fans enjoyed.

Georgia was down 21-14 midway through the second quarter and had the ball at their 38 for a 1st-and-10. They handed the ball to McIntosh, who broke through the defense and seemed to be on his way to a touchdown. But McIntosh got twisted around and tripped, and went down around the 10.

Take a listen to Fowler’s call, where the announcer got ahead of himself.

The Chris Fowler call of the turf monster tackle is great. 🏈😂😂😂😂 #CFP #PeachBowl pic.twitter.com/TQRFNdNz1v — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 1, 2023

“He’s got a crease. In the clear. McIntosh. One man to beat. Touchdown Dogs—oh he stumbled! Are you kidding me? The turf monster got him at the 10!”

The enthusiasm and the perfect change of emotion was fun to listen to, even if Fowler got ahead of himself. The best part was hearing him call it the “turf monster.”