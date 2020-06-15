pixel 1
Monday, June 15, 2020

Oklahoma State RB Chuba Hubbard threatens to sit out over Mike Gundy OAN shirt

June 15, 2020
by Grey Papke

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard expressed unhappiness via Twitter after his head coach was photographed wearing a T-shirt bearing the logo of a far-right news network.

Hubbard, who led the nation in rushing in 2019, threatened to sit out games after a photo of coach Mike Gundy wearing an OAN T-shirt surfaced on social media. OAN is a far-right news network and website known for sharing controversial content that has been promoted by President Donald Trump.

Hubbard ran for 2,094 yards last season and is regarded as a serious Heisman Trophy contender for 2020. Him sitting out games would be a huge blow to the Cowboys.

This has not been a smooth offseason for Gundy, who issued an apology in April over some coronavirus comments. Gundy is entering his 16th season as Oklahoma State’s head coach. He is 129-64 with a .668 winning percentage during his coaching career with the Cowboys.

