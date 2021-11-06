Cincinnati TV station takes hilarious shot at College Football Playoff rankings

The fact that the Cincinnati Bearcats were left out of the top four in the initial College Football Playoff rankings has not sat well with anyone. It has also led a lot of people from Cincinnati to take aim at the committee, sometimes in hilarious ways.

The best yet may come from local television station WLWT, an NBC affiliate based in Cincinnati. The station erected a billboard touting the accuracy of their weather forecasts as more accurate than the playoff rankings.

That’s fantastic work from the promotional department. Lots of people in Cincinnati will probably find that message pretty appealing right now.

The Bearcats are 8-0 with a win over Notre Dame, and are ranked No. 2 in both the AP and Coaches’ Polls. That wasn’t enough for the committee, which dumped Cincinnati in at No. 6 in its initial rankings. The outcry has been swift, but it’s also brought about some pretty great material like this.