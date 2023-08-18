 Skip to main content
Cincinnati Football’s Twitter account had embarrassing error

August 18, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Dec 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the second half of the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It looks like the Cincinnati football team is getting hyped for Wisconsin’s upcoming season.

No, not really, but an embarrassing blunder on Thursday made it seem like that was the case. Late Thursday evening, the official X (formerly known as Twitter) account for Cincinnati’s football program shared a photo of Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai at practice. The photo was captioned “the ultimate hype man.”

The tweet left a lot of people extremely puzzled. However, internet detectives quickly realized how the mistake likely happened. Former Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell is now the head coach at Wisconsin. When coaches leave one program for another, they often bring their “people” — including social media managers — with them.

It seems like Cincinnati forgot to change their password after Fickell left, and the person who sent the Mordecai hype tweet on Thursday was accidentally logged into the wrong account. The tweet was quickly deleted.

Cincinnati was supportive of Fickell when he left for Wisconsin, but we highly doubt the Bearcats wanted to be that supportive.

Cincinnati Bearcats Football
