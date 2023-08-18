Cincinnati Football’s Twitter account had embarrassing error

It looks like the Cincinnati football team is getting hyped for Wisconsin’s upcoming season.

No, not really, but an embarrassing blunder on Thursday made it seem like that was the case. Late Thursday evening, the official X (formerly known as Twitter) account for Cincinnati’s football program shared a photo of Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai at practice. The photo was captioned “the ultimate hype man.”

Looks like Fickell brought his social media manager with him to Wisconsin, and they’re still logged in at Cinci. https://t.co/qdp7wZWpYf — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) August 17, 2023

The tweet left a lot of people extremely puzzled. However, internet detectives quickly realized how the mistake likely happened. Former Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell is now the head coach at Wisconsin. When coaches leave one program for another, they often bring their “people” — including social media managers — with them.

It seems like Cincinnati forgot to change their password after Fickell left, and the person who sent the Mordecai hype tweet on Thursday was accidentally logged into the wrong account. The tweet was quickly deleted.

Cincinnati was supportive of Fickell when he left for Wisconsin, but we highly doubt the Bearcats wanted to be that supportive.