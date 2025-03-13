Rumor claims Carson Beck, Hanna Cavinder broke over Snapchat antics

There seems to be trouble in paradise for Carson Beck and Hanna Cavinder, and one theory is that the star quarterback got himself into trouble with some shady social media behavior.

Beck and Cavinder sparked breakup rumors when fans noticed that Hanna is no longer following Beck on Instagram. Cavinder also scrubbed all signs of Beck from her Instagram profile. In 2025, that is a sure-fire sign that a couple has either split or is having issues.

Naturally, people began digging in an attempt to find out what happened. Beck and Cavinder, a Miami basketball player, had just been together recently and often post photos and videos together on social media.

According to a video from Betr that went viral, Beck got caught flirting with another woman via Snapchat. Some screenshots appear to show that Beck sent a woman messages on Snapchat and indicated that he and Cavinder had broken up the previous weekend. In one photo that Beck allegedly sent the woman, he was wearing the same hat that he was seen wearing in content he and Cavinder posted from their trip to Nashville together last weekend.

That led some to conclude that Beck was texting the new woman while on a trip with Cavinder. You can hear more about the theory, but be aware that the video contains cursing:

This dude Carson Beck really allegedly did some dumb sh*t on Snapchat AGAIN 😭 pic.twitter.com/Qqo3I31OIE — betr (@betr) March 12, 2025

It would be easy to dismiss all of that as baseless internet gossip. There is one more big piece to the puzzle, however.

Cavinder’s twin sister Haley, who is also a Miami basketball player, was one of the people who “liked” the Betr video on social media, according to a screenshot that was captured by TMZ. That would seem to be confirmation from Haley that the information about Beck and her sister was accurate.

Beck transferred from Georgia to Miami after last season, and Hanna is said to have played a significant role in the decision. The two had been living together in South Florida and were recently in the news after they had their cars stolen.