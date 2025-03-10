Ex-ESPN analyst David Pollack makes big personal request

Former ESPN analyst David Pollack made a big personal request via social media on Monday.

Pollack, who was a star on the defensive line for Georgia in college, disclosed that his wife has brain cancer and is set to undergo surgery this week. He asked for prayers from people.

“I do not share much of my personal life on social media but today is gonna be different. If you are the praying type please lift up my wife Lindsey. She has brain cancer and surgery is Wednesday at Duke. So thankful to serve a loving God that meets us in our struggles!” Pollack wrote on X.

David and Lindsey have two children and run the Pollack Family Foundation, which focuses on faith, family and community.

David, 42, was a first-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2005 draft after spending the 2001-2004 seasons at Georgia. He was a two-time All-American and two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Year in college.

Pollack retired after just two NFL seasons due to a neck injury.