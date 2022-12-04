 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, December 3, 2022

Everyone said the same thing about Clemson and DJ Uiagalelei

December 3, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read
DJ Uiagalelei with a headband

Photo Credit: Ken Ruinard via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Everyone said the same thing about Clemson and D.J. Uiagalelei while watching the ACC Championship Game unfold on Saturday night.

Clemson went 3-and-out and gained just seven yards on their first two possessions against North Carolina. They had fallen behind 7-0 to the Tar Heels.

For their third possession, Clemson made a quarterback switch to Cade Klubnik. It was the third time this season that Klubnik had replaced a struggling Uiagalelei during a game.

Klubnik stepped in and immediately invigorated the Clemson offense. He led the team on three straight touchdown drives.

After watching what Klubnik did, many viewers immediately said that Klubnik had just won the job.

Additionally, many people argued that if Clemson had Klubnik starting all season instead of Uiagalelei, they would be a playoff team instead of a 2-loss squad.

A junior from Southern California, Uiagalelei has often been viewed as the weak link on an otherwise strong Clemson team the last three seasons. Uiagalelei went 8/29 for 99 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Clemson’s loss to South Carolina, which likely led Dabo Swinney to have his QB on the proverbial short leash against UNC.

Article Tags

Clemson FootballDJ Uiagalelei
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus